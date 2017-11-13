Empty Bowls fundraiser for hunger relief

The University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Visual and Theatre Arts is hosting the 14th annual Empty Bowls Soup Lunch fundraiser on Nov. 18.

The fundraiser runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. It will be held in the Fine Arts Building’s Little Theatre. Proceeds from the event benefit the hunger relief efforts of We Care Inc. in Martin.

For a $10 donation, visitors can enjoy an all-you-can-eat soup lunch and take home a handcrafted, standard-sized bowls. Larger bowls will have suggested donation values.

A $5 donation is requested for those who only wish to eat, but UT Martin students can eat for free.

David McBeth, UT Martin professor of art, donates his time and the cost of materials to make bowls for the annual fundraiser.

For more information, contact the UT Martin Department of Visual and Theatre Arts at 731-881-7400.

