Salted caramel Pepsi & more new holiday snack flavors unveiled

Salted Caramel-flavored Pepsi? How about granola bars flavored like gingerbread? These are just some of the new holiday flavors offered by PepsiCo for the 2017 season.

For a limited time this holiday season, you can check the store shelves for Pepsi Salted Caramel, Cheetos Sweetos Holiday Cinnamon Sugar Puffs, Mtn Dew Holiday Brew and Quaker Life Cereal and Chewy Bars in Gingerbread Spice.

According to PepsiCo, returning favorites this year include Lay's Wavy Potato Chips Dipped in Chocolate, Cap'n Crunch's Christmas Crunch and Cheetos Snowflakes.

Dunkin Donuts is also getting into the holiday spirit. It unveiled two new donut flavors: frosted sugar cookie and gingerbread cookie.

