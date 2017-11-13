Stolen vehicle found, suspect wanted in Carterville, IL

A vehicle was reported stolen on Sunday, Nov. 12 to officers with the Carterville Police Department.

Around 6:30 am, Carterville officers responded to the 400 Block of Prosperity.

They were told that between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., a white Ford truck that was unlocked with the keys in the ignition was stolen from the residence. At 9:20 a.m., the victim saw the truck traveling on Division Street and attempted to follow it.

Officers said the suspect drove the truck to Pennsylvania Ave and fled from the truck and the victim on foot. The truck was recovered and will be processed for evidence.

The suspect was described a white male juvenile wearing blue jeans and a light gray hooded sweat shirt.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Carterville Police Department or Williamson County Crime Stoppers where you can call, text or submit tips online.

