4 sentenced to IL prison for various crimes

Union County Prosecuting Attorney Tyler Edmonds said four people were sentenced to prison time following court dates on Nov. 13.

Kyle Andrew Willis, 28, of Wolf Lake was sentenced to four years after pleading guilty to one count of residential burglary and one count of aggravated possession of a stolen firearm. He was arrested in Feb. 2017 by the Union Co. Sheriff's Office.

Melissa Kay Smith-Shadowens, 32, of Cobden, Illinois was sentenced to 2 1/2 years after pleading guilty to one count of forgery and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested in June 2017 on the forgery case by the Union County Sheriff's Office and Union County Drug Task Force.

Edward Robert Vincent III, 27, of Carlinville, Illinois was sentenced to 1 1/2 years after pleading guilty to driving with a revoked license. He was arrested in Sept. 2016 after a traffic stop in Union County.

Jordan Lynn Johnson, 23, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested in July 2017 following a traffic stop by state police.

