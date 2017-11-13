Authorities: Woman dies after falling from tree stand

DOOLITTLE, Mo. (AP) - Phelps County authorities say a 45-year-old woman died after apparently falling from a tree stand while hunting.

Coroner Andy Davis identified the woman as 45-year-old Mary Eaton, of Herculaneum.

OzarksFirst report s Eaton was found dead Sunday evening on U.S. Forest Service land.

Davis says Eaton had hunted in Phelps County for the past several years.

Sheriff's Detective George Arnold said there were no signs of foul play.

Information from: KWPM-AM, http://ozarkradionetwork.com

