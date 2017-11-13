Rauner appoints acting emergency management director

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has appointed an acting director for the state’s Emergency Management Agency.

Joseph G. Klinger previously served as IEMA’s assistant director from January 2007 to May 2010, interim director from May 2010 to February 2011, and most recently as deputy director since February 2015.

Klinger succeeds James Joseph, who has been appointed by the Trump administration as regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s FEMA office in Chicago.

“I am grateful for James Joseph’s service as the director of the state’s Emergency Management Agency,” Rauner said. “He has been an effective leader through several emergencies involving severe flooding, tornados, and an oil train derailment. I wish James the best in his new endeavors and I’m confident that IEMA will continue to thrive and meet the state’s critical emergency needs under Joseph Klinger’s leadership.”

Before joining the state of Illinois, Joseph was director of the DuPage County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

