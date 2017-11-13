Man taken to hospital after crash in Jackson Co., IL

A crash in Jackson County, Illinois resulted in injuries for one man on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Dallas Rd. north of Illinois Ave. in Murphysboro, Il.

Deputies said a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driven northbound by 31-year-old William Wyatt when he ran off the roadway.

The vehicle overturned and stuck a utility pole before it came to a rest on the east side of the road.

Wyatt has extracted from the vehicle and was taken to the ER my EMS due to his injuries.

Jackson County Ambulance Service, MPS Fire Department and the Murphysboro Police Department all assisted on scene.

The incident is under investigation.

