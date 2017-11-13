Man taken to hospital after crash in Jackson Co., IL

Illinois State Police (ISP) will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022.
More adults in the United States are now living with High Blood Pressure because the American Heart Association has changed the guidelines for the condition which now includes roughly half of all adults in the U.S.
The Delta Fire Chief said the State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a vacant mobile home fire in Chaffee, Missouri.
Murdale True Value Hardware in Carbondale is hosting its annual fundraiser for Toys for Tots.
A man from Park Hills, Missouri faces murder charges after shooting a family member.
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.
Emergency officials responded to a fatal officer-involved shooting Monday night at the Palms Apartments.
