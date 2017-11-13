Jackson, MO native completes basic training in Air Force

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Blake A. Wyatt graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Wyatt is the son of Teresa E. and Tracy A. Wyatt, and grandson of Reba Meyer and Dennis Wyatt, all of Jackson, Mo.

He is a 2017 graduate of Jackson Senior High School, Jackson, Mo.

