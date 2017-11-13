1 NB lane open on I-69 at 88mm in Caldwell Co., KY

All lanes of Interstate 69 at the 88-mile marker in Caldwell County, Kentucky are open after a semi-truck vs. truck crash.

According to the transportation cabinet, this was along I-69 between Princeton and Dawson Springs near the Caldwell-Hopkins County Line.

Northbound traffic was restricted to one lane and flowing at the crash site.

