McCaskill calls on Moore to step aside in Senate race

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill says Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama should step aside in light of allegations that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

McCaskill in a Monday statement said Moore is unfit to serve. She cited her experience as Jackson County prosecutor and said she believes the women quoted in a Washington Post story about Moore's past relationships with them as young women.

McCaskill's statement came the same day Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also called for Moore to step aside in the race.

Moore has called the reports "fake news" and said they're untrue. He's threatened to sue over the newspaper report.

