KY 91 open following crash in Caldwell, Co., KY

Transportation officials say KY 91 is open in Caldwell County after a truck crash at the 17-mile marker on Nov. 13.

This is along KY 91 near the Crider community between Princeton and Fredonia.

A spokesperson with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the truck was loaded with rock and ran through a utility pole.

The utility crew may be working in this area for several hours to complete replacement of the utility pole and restore services.

