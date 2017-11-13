Hawley: Moore should step aside if claims are true

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says fellow Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama should step aside if allegations that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago are true.

Hawley on Monday said he also agrees with sentiments from the White House, saying Moore has a right to defend himself against the claims reported by the Washington Post. White House legislative aide Marc Short has said Moore deserves the chance to defend himself.

The Alabama candidate has called the reports "fake news" and said they're untrue.

Hawley said if the allegations are true, Moore should "absolutely step aside."

Hawley's comments came the same day Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took a stronger stance against Moore and called for him to step aside in the race.

