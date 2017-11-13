Rend Lake recreation area to close for deer hunt

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake said the following recreation areas will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrians due to the first weekend of the Illinois 2017 firearm deer season. This is for the Annual Rend Lake Deer Hunt for Persons with Disabilities.

The following areas will be closed from November 17-19:

North Sandusky picnic area and campground

South Sandusky picnic area, campground, beach and boat ramp

South Marcum picnic area and campground

North Marcum picnic area and old campground

Blackberry Nature Trail.

The Corps of Engineers will also temporarily close all sections of the Rend Lake Bike Trail to all of those not involved in deer hunting during all firearm deer hunting seasons.

The closures are November 17-19, November 30, December 1-3, and December 8-10.

The areas include:

West of the Franklin Cemetery and continuing to North Marcum day use area

Trail sections beginning in the North Sandusky day use area and continue to the South Marcum campground.

For more information contact the Rend Lake Project Office, by phone at 618-724-2493 or by email at rendinfo@usace.army.mil.

