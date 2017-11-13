Kelso man injured after rollover on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co., MO

One southbound lane of Interstate 55 back open after being blocked at the 111-mile marker on Monday, November 13.

This happened two miles east of Oak Ridge.

According to our crew at the scene, one truck was on the side of the road with damage. The man's Ford Ranger ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a 64-year-old man from Kelso received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

He was wearing a seat belt according to the patrol. The truck was a total loss.

