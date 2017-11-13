Officials: KY State police face manpower, other shortages

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Officials with Kentucky State Police say the agency is facing a manpower shortage and an aging high-mileage fleet, among other issues.

The Daily News of Bowling Green reports the agency has 840 sworn officers, with only about 500 of whom are road troopers. Lt. Brad Arterburn says the agency is considered fully staffed with 1,070 sworn law enforcement officers.

State police Commissioner Rick Sanders told lawmakers that state police are using Vietnam-era rifles, and that the U.S. Department of Defense was going to recall their rifles.

State police need 260 cars within 12 to 18 months, and then about 180 new cars every year to retire the aging fleet.

Additionally, Sanders says Motorola told the agency that the radios and their parts are no longer in existence.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

