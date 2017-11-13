Barn in Ballard Co., KY features anti-tobacco message

If you drive on Highway 60 in Ballard County, Kentucky, you may spot a newly painted barn that promotes an anti-tobacco message.

The barn near Kevil has a new message thanks to the Purchase District Health Department.

It was painted by "The Barn Artist" Scott Hagan and features the Quit Now Kentucky logo.

The Purchase District Health Department received a $25,000 grant through the Kentucky Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program.

The agency picked the barn because of its location.

A spokesperson for the department said they hope to have a similar painting in western Kentucky in the near future.

