39 point buck bagged in MO

Patience paid off for Tim Phillips.

The St. Charles, Missouri man has been stalking this huge buck for four years. Yes, you read that correctly. Four years!

Phillips said he finally took the 39 point buck around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. He said he grunted five times to draw the deer out of some thick woods.

The rough score for this buck? 243!

According to Phillips, a young lady shot the same buck with a bow back in 2014. Then, just nine days before Phillips finally brought it down, his dad shot it with a bow.

Phillips said he and his dad tracked the injured deer for over a mile with dogs, but couldn't find him.

The elusive creature was spotted on camera every day, so Phillips knew he was still alive and well and was able to take the deer on Saturday.

A lot of credit should go to Phillips' wife for letting him hunt over 200 times in search of his trophy buck. So, Monica if you're reading this, Tim says thank you!

