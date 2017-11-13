First Alert: cloudy, cool Monday in the Heartland

It's going to be a dry Monday, but Laura Wibbenmeyer says it's going to be dreary and cool.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s in most areas. If you get a little sunshine, you may hit the 50s.

There is a chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Warmer air arrives just before the weekend bringing the chance of rain and storms with it.

