Report: more nurses leaving industry than entering

There is a nursing shortage in the United States and experts say it could get worse before it gets better.

Part of it may be due to the baby boomer generation. This is the group of Americans who were born between approximately 1945 and 1965.

This group will require more medical care as they age. In this group, there are a lot of nurses as well and they will eventually have to retire from their career.

In their place, there will be a need for someone to pick up the work and experts are saying there aren't enough.

According to Southeast Missouri State University Nursing Professor Gloria Green, a lot more nurses are leaving the career field than are entering.

"The number of nurses leaving the workforce each year was 40,000 in 2010, it's expected to be 80,000 by 2020," said Green.

According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, more than a half-million registered nurses are expected to leave the career field by the year 2022.

