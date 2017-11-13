5 things to know Nov. 13

Good morning! It's Monday, November 13, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Laura is expecting a cloudy start to the work week. Temperatures will remain in the 40s in most areas. Areas that get a little sunshine will see temperatures in the 50s. There is a chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Warmer air arrives just before the weekend bringing the chance of rain and storms with it.

Making Headlines

More than 300 killed after quake near Iraq-Iran border: The powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake sent people fleeing their homes into the night. Thousands of people have been reported injured.

President Trump's Asia trip winds down: President Donald Trump is winding down his lengthy Asia trip with an international summit and a series of meetings with Pacific Rim allies, including his host in the Philippines who is overseeing a bloody drug war.

IL Governor starts holiday card drive: Gov. Bruce Rauner and First Lady Diana Rauner are trying to make sure that members of the military who are serving around the world receive holiday cards from people throughout Illinois.

Montana man dead after chase through KY, TN: A traffic stop in Calloway County, Kentucky resulted in the death of one man from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday, Nov. 11.

