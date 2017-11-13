Rauners start holiday card drive for the military

Cape Girardeau's Aldi location reopens Nov. 13 after an extensive remodel.
An agent with the Transportation Security Administration is being hailed a hero after running toward danger in a crowded airport over the weekend.
It's going to be a dry Monday, but Laura Wibbenmeyer says it's going to be dreary and cool.
How about a blast from the past! Music from this week in 1967. Fifty years ago Billboard's Hot 100 had a duet by two Motown stars at number five.
A man from Park Hills, Missouri faces a charge of first degree murder after allegedly shooting a family member.
