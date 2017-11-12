Murray Police Department inviting the public to 'Coffee with a Cop'

The Murray State Police Department are welcoming everyone to the 'Coffee with a Cop' with Murray police officers that will be held Nov. 17 at 6:30 a.m.

The event will take place at the Crossroads restaurant.

All ages are welcome and officers will be there to talk with the community.

