Murray Police Department inviting the public to 'Coffee with a Cop'

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The Murray State Police Department are welcoming everyone to the 'Coffee with a Cop' with Murray police officers that will be held Nov. 17 at 6:30 a.m.

The event will take place at the Crossroads restaurant.

All ages are welcome and officers will be there to talk with the community.

