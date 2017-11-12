4 dead after plane crash in Kentucky

Four people were killed when a plane crashed in Barren County, Kentucky on Sunday, Nov. 12.

According to troopers with the Kentucky State Police, the single-engine aircraft went down at 2:20 p.m.

The plane hit multiple tree-tops in a wooded area in the Fountain Run community.

The Kentucky State Police and Federal Aviation Administration are now conducting a joint investigation.

Dr. Kyle Stewart, 41, of Somerset, Kentucky; Quinton "Doug" Whitaker, 40, of Somerset, KY; Scott T. Foster, 41, of Science Hill, KY and his fifteen-year-old son were all killed when the plane went down. Three of them died at the scene. The fourth person was taken to a Bowling Green hospital where he died.

The investigation is still ongoing. KSP Post 3 was assisted on scene by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department, Barren and Warren County Coroner’s Offices, Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department, Haywood Volunteer Fire Department, Barren/Metcalfe EMS, Barren County Emergency Management, Barren County Constable, and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

No other details are available for release at this time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.