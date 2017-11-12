Two-vehicles have major damage after Jackson Co., IL crash

A two vehicle crash injured one person on Sunday, Nov. 12 in Jackson County, Illinois.

According the Illinois State Police it happened on US 51 at Beech Road at 1:35 p.m.

A 2000 Gold Mercedes Benz was driven by 19-year-old Keaton Tyner on Elkville, IL. Also on the roadway was Joyce Chamness, 71, of Elkville driving a 2005 Gray Dodge Van.

Tyner was south bound on US 51 at Beech Road when he swerved into the north bound lane. Tyner collided with Chamness who was headed north bound. Both vehicles sustained major front end damage and were towed from the scene.

Chamness was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Tyner refused treatment at the scene. Tyner was issued a citation for improper lane usage.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts

