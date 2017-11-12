Kentucky basketball team pushes past Vermont for a victory - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky basketball team pushes past Vermont for a victory

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

Fifth ranked Kentucky team defeated Vermont 73-69 at Rupp Arena on Sunday. 

The Wildcats will go head to head with the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday.

