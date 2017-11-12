Kentucky basketball team pushes past Vermont for a victory

Posted: Sunday, November 12 2017 2:16 PM EST 2017-11-12 19:16:09 GMT Updated: Monday, November 13 2017 3:28 AM EST 2017-11-13 08:28:30 GMT Miami is back _ at No. 2 The Associated Press college football poll, the Hurricanes' best ranking since 2003. Miami is back _ at No. 2 The Associated Press college football poll, the Hurricanes' best ranking since 2003. Posted: Sunday, November 12 2017 6:38 PM EST 2017-11-12 23:38:20 GMT
Marcus Mariota tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to DeMarco Murray with 36 seconds left , and the Tennessee Titans rallied to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 24-20 Sunday for their fourth consecutive victory.
Marcus Mariota tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to DeMarco Murray with 36 seconds left , and the Tennessee Titans rallied to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 24-20 Sunday for their fourth consecutive victory.
Posted: Sunday, November 12 2017 6:36 PM EST 2017-11-12 23:36:41 GMT (Source: KFVS)
Brett Hundley threw for 212 yards and a touchdown, Nick Perry had three sacks and the Green Packers beat the Chicago Bears 23-16 to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday.
Brett Hundley threw for 212 yards and a touchdown, Nick Perry had three sacks and the Green Packers beat the Chicago Bears 23-16 to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday.
Posted: Sunday, November 12 2017 2:46 PM EST 2017-11-12 19:46:15 GMT Updated: Sunday, November 12 2017 5:59 PM EST 2017-11-12 22:59:34 GMT The previous time things were going this well for the Miami Hurricanes, they were dominating the Big East and playing home games in the Orange Bowl. The previous time things were going this well for the Miami Hurricanes, they were dominating the Big East and playing home games in the Orange Bowl. Updated: Sunday, November 12 2017 5:54 PM EST 2017-11-12 22:54:01 GMT (Source: University of Kentucky)
The 5th ranked Kentucky basketball team defeated the Vermont 73-69 at Rupp Arena on Sunday.
The 5th ranked Kentucky basketball team defeated the Vermont 73-69 at Rupp Arena on Sunday.