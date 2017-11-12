2 adults arrested after forcing kids in car in Malden, MO

Two men are facing charges after forcing children into their vehicle on Saturday, Nov. 11.

According to Malden Police Chief Jarrett Bullock, two 13-year-old juveniles were at a bonfire at a neighbor's house when they decided to go for a walk to check on a friend.

They were walking down an alley when they were approached by two adults.

Bullock said the adults, a 41 and 53-year-old, thought the children were doing something wrong so they grabbed the kids and threatened them.

The men then forced the children into their vehicle and took them back to the area where the children originally walked from.

Bullock added that the parents of the children were upset at the two men after realizing they took their children. The parents then called police and the men were arrested shortly thereafter.

Both men could face charges of assault second degree, kidnapping and child endangerment.

They are being held in the Malden City Jail pending formal charges with the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.