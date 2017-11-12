Park Hills man charged with murder, armed criminal action in shooting

A man from Park Hills, Missouri faces murder charges after shooting a family member.

The incident happened late Saturday night, Nov. 11 in 1672 of Ellis Road in Park Hills.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Goodman, 22, was shot once in the chest during a fight.

St. Francois County Coroner Jim Copeland said Goodman was actually trying to break up the fight when that shot was fired.

Clinton Wheeler, 49, fired the semi-automatic pistol, according to investigators. He got the gun from his bedroom and put it in his back pocket, according to court documents.

Copeland said the bullet went through the hand of one person. Investigators say it hit James Lowry before it hit Goodman in the chest and killing him. Lowry tried to assist Wheeler during the confrontation, according to the sheriff's office.

Lowry sought medical attention.

Wheeler faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to court documents.

Copeland and Goodman shared the home.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. in Farmington.

Wheeler is being held in the St. Francois County Detention Center.

