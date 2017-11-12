Park Hills man charged with murder after weekend shooting

A man from Park Hills, Missouri faces a charge of first degree murder after allegedly shooting a family member.

It happened late Saturday night, Nov. 11 in the 1600 block of Ellis Street southwest of Park Hills.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Goodman, 22, was shot once in the chest during a fight.

St. Francois County Coroner Jim Copeland said Goodman was actually trying to break up the fight when that shot was fired.

Clinton Wheeler, 49, fired that gun, according to investigators.

Copeland said the bullet went through the hand of one person before it hit Goodman in the chest and killing him.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. in Farmington.

Wheeler is being held in the St. Francois County Detention Center.

