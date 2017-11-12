Springfield OKs bid to build police dog training facility

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Springfield officials plan to build a new police dog training facility for the city and surrounding central Illinois area.

The Springfield City Council recently voted to accept a bid and will spend roughly $460,000 to build the facility. It will be used for training and to house the city's seven canine units. The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports the effort has been ongoing for two years. There's no timeline for when construction will begin or when the building will be finished.

Police Chief Kenny Winslow says the facility is "direly needed." He said the facility will eventually save the city money because sending police dogs outside the department for training can cost $15,000 per class per officer. Cloyd Builders of New Berlin submitted the winning bid.

