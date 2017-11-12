Illinois libraries receive grants to teach tech, life skills

CHICAGO (AP) - More than two dozen Illinois libraries are receiving grants to help young students develop skills in technology, communication, goal setting and conflict resolution.

Secretary of State Jesse White, who also serves as the state librarian, announced the libraries will split about $345,000 in federal funds. The money will be used for a mentoring program known as Project Next Generation that White started in 2000.

White says more than 900 mentors have worked with more than 10,000 students to teach life and technology skills since the program began.

Libraries receiving funding are located in communities statewide including Carbondale, Decatur, Kankakee, Moline, Peoria and Joliet. White says the libraries serve low-income and culturally diverse populations.

The grants are provided through federal Library Services and Technology Act funds and administered by White's office.

