Woman dead after Ripley County mobile home fire

According to Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson, a woman died after a fire on Friday, November 10.

Current River Fire Department and other fire crews responded to the scene of a mobile home fire on Highway 160 West.

It happened three miles west of Doniphan, MO during the late morning hours.

56-year-old Sheila Richmond did not make it out of the fire and perished in the home.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, November 13, in Farmington, MO.

Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

