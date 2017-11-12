Woman dead after Ripley County mobile home fire

A Missouri state lawmaker is sharing her story of being sexually abused by her grandfather when she was a girl to help other victims.
The Missouri Department of Conservation is searching for chronic wasting disease as hunters prepare for opening weekend of the November firearms deer season.
Springfield officials plan to build a new police dog training facility for the city and surrounding central Illinois area.
Illinois Department of Insurance officials are quickly working to enroll residents through the health care marketplace in about half the amount of time as last year.
More than two dozen Illinois libraries are receiving grants to help young students develop skills in technology, communication, goal setting and conflict resolution.
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.
Walmart employees will hand out color-coded maps to help keep shoppers from getting too frazzled while searching for deals.
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.
