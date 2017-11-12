Bloomfield, MO man's body found in Ripley County river

Missouri Highway Patrol recovered a man's body from a river on Saturday, November 11.

According to Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson, a man was fishing when he saw the body under the water.

Missouri Highway Patrol reported to the scene and recovered 40-year-old Donald Kimbrel of Bloomfield, Missouri, from the Current River at 6:07 p.m.

Shortly after, Kimbrel was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m.

Kimbrel was reported missing earlier that day.

Jackson believes his body was in the water for approximately 12-18 hours.

Investigators say he died due to drowning.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, November 13, in Farmington, MO.

Ripley County Sheriff's Department, Missouri Highway Patrol and the Ripley County Coroner's Office are investigating this case.

