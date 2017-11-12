Bloomfield, MO man's body found in Ripley County river

Missouri Highway Patrol recovered a man's body from a river on Saturday, November 11.
According to Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson, a woman died after a fire on Friday, November 10.
It's starting to feel more and more like December weather in the Heartland!
For one Southeast Missouri State University football player, wearing pink is a memory. It's the memory of his aunt, whose life was taken by breast cancer way too soon. “She's living through me,” said SEMO wide receiver Trevon Billington. When Billington took to the football field for the November 4th Pink Up game, he was wearing his pink armor in support breast cancer awareness. For him, it was personal.
According to officials with Lake Egypt Fire Protection District a house fire on Saturday, Nov. 11 left the home a total loss.
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.
Walmart employees will hand out color-coded maps to help keep shoppers from getting too frazzled while searching for deals.
Head football coach Butch Jones has been fired from the University of Tennessee after five seasons.
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.
