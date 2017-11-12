Autopsy results show man drowned in Ripley County river

Missouri Highway Patrol recovered a man's body from a river on Saturday, November 11.

According to Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson, a man was fishing when he saw the body under the water.

Missouri Highway Patrol reported to the scene and recovered 40-year-old Donald Kimbrel of Bloomfield, Missouri, from the Current River at 6:07 p.m.

Shortly after, Kimbrel was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m.

Autopsy results from the doctor and the Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson results are consistent with a drowning. The only other injuries he had on his body were scratches from walking through a thick briar patch while walking up the river bank.

Kimbrel was reported missing earlier that day. The Missouri Highway Patrol said signs showed an accidental drowning.

Jackson believes his body was in the water for approximately 12-18 hours.

Sheriff Mike Barton said the victim left a home close to the river walking by the riverbank. He said it appeared he must have slipped and broke his ankle and fell into the water.

Ripley County Sheriff's Department, Missouri Highway Patrol, and the Ripley County Coroner's Office are investigating this case.

