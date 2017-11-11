Lake Egypt fire officials respond to house fire

According to officials with Lake Egypt Fire Protection District a house fire on Saturday, Nov. 11 left the home a total loss.
A home is no longer livable after a fire in Carterville, Illinois on Saturday. It happened on November 11 around 5:09 p.m.
It's starting to feel more and more like December weather in the Heartland!
The Kentucky State Police have arrested Doug A. Becker who was wanted in connection to a home invasion and shooting in Graves County, Ky.
Officers with the Carbondale Police Department reported an armed robber in Carbondale, Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 11.
