Lake Egypt fire officials respond to house fire

According to officials with Lake Egypt Fire Protection District a house fire on Saturday, Nov. 11 left the home a total loss.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in Marion, Illinois.

Officials say there is no known cause at this time

No one was inside the home during the fire and no one was reported hurt.

Williamson County Fire Protection District assisted with the call.

