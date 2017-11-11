Home is a total loss after Carterville, IL fire

A home is no longer livable after a fire in Carterville, Illinois on Saturday.

It happened on November 11 around 5:09 p.m.

Officials with the Carterville Fire Department said no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

They said the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Herrin Fire Department, Williamson County Fire Protection District and Hurst Fire Department responded to the blaze.

According to officials the Fire Marshall is coming to inspect on Monday.

