Carbondale Police search for armed robbery suspect

Officers with the Carbondale Police Department reported an armed robber in Carbondale, Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 11.

They said it happened around 6:30 p.m. Officers were called to an armed robbery that occurred at Staples, at 1325 E. Main Street.

Once they arrived, officers learned the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from an employee.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6’3”, weighing 200 pounds, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

According to police, he was last seen leaving the parking lot eastbound in a newer white vehicle.

The Carbondale Police were assisted in this investigation by the SIU Police Department. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.