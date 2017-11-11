Carbondale Police search for armed robbery suspect

It's starting to feel more and more like December weather in the Heartland!
The Kentucky State Police have arrested Doug A. Becker who was wanted in connection to a home invasion and shooting in Graves County, Ky.
Officers with the Carbondale Police Department reported an armed robber in Carbondale, Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 11.
Cape Girardeau held their Veterans Day program at Freedom Corner at the Capaha Park on Saturday.
It looks to be another stellar week of high school football in the Heartland.
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.
Trump taunts Kim Jong Un in tweet: 'I would NEVER call him short and fat'.
