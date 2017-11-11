Carbondale Police arrest man for Staples armed robbery

Officers with the Carbondale Police Department have arrested a man for the Saturday, November 11, armed robbery of a Staples store.

33-year-old Tyler D. Johnson of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested for the armed robbery.

During an investigation, detectives learned of a similar robbery, which occurred in Rolla, Missouri, and another that happened in Arnold, Missouri.

On Nov. 13, Johnson was located at a Carbondale hotel and arrested.

Johnson was charged with armed robbery and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon.

He had an outstanding arrest warrant charging him with two counts each of robbery 1st degree and armed criminal action for the incidents in Arnold, MO.

On November 11, he entered the Staples store at 1325 E. Main Street at 6:30 p.m. showed a handgun and demanded money from an employee.

Johnson pepper-sprayed one employee before he fled the business in a white, newer model vehicle with money and merchandise.

Johnson was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

A $500,000 bond was set for his Jackson County charges.

Since his arrest, Rolla, Missouri police have obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson, charging him with robbery, armed criminal action and assault 2nd Degree. A $500,000 bond was set on this warrant.

The Carbondale Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Rolla, Missouri Police Department and the Arnold, Missouri Police Department. The investigation is continuing.

