Cape Girardeau mother speaks about fallen son at Veterans Day event

Cape Girardeau, Missouri held their Veterans Day program at Freedom Corner at the Capaha Park on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Dozens showed up to honor Veterans that served out of Cape Girardeau, as well as, all those who served everywhere else.

Several speakers took front and center to speak about what Veterans Day means to them and why all Veterans should be honored.

One mother even took to the podium to talk about her son that died in a plane crash during the Vietnam War that happened on November 29, 1970.

Jean Hogan spoke about how her son, Air Force Sergeant Billy Hogan, was supposed to come back home. Unfortunately, Jean stated that there was an error that crashed the plane which resulted in everyone's life on that plane including her own son.

"Somebody in the ground crew made a mistake," Jean stated. "It was a monsoon. It rains the whole month of November. They were on instruments. They were over Cam Ranh Bay which is where they were going. They're sitting up there just waiting to come in, be directed in, and somehow a human being made a mistake."

She had two other sons that were there for the event on Saturday that spoke highly about their brother and what he meant to their family and all of the nation.

"We need to let people know we can live through these things with the grace of God. It's the most difficult thing you're ever asked to do while you're down here," Jean said. "Children are supposed to bury their parents, not the other way around. But many of us get to do that and it's, it's hard."

He was honored there like all other Veterans by her Gold Star family and all the people that came out to show their support.

Gold Star Families are the relatives of U.S. Military members who died in battle.

She said a Gold Star Family is not typically something a person wants to become a part of due to losing a loved one but she did say she appreciated all the support she has had throughout the years.

"Mr. Cantrell (event speaker) just wanted to bring out the fact what families go through when they lose someone," Jean said. Vietnam was a different war and we didn't have the communication like we have now. It was weeks."

The ceremony was concluded with a gun salute followed by TAPS.

