11/12/17 - Bullying

Can you imagine being scared to go to school? Or being scared to send your kids to school? That shouldn’t happen, right? Well, that’s exactly what’s happening at Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri. And believe it or not, Kelly High School is not alone.

Bullying in our schools is still a prevalent issue today. And when asked, most people think bullying is something that happens at other people’s schools, not ours. Well, when we took a closer look, we were surprised. Bullying is worse than you might think. 28 percent of sixth through twelfth graders have been bullied. That’s a big number, nearly one in three. And approximately thirty percent of students admit to bullying others. The saddest fact we learned is that over seventy percent of our students say they have seen bullying in their school. And that the vast majority of bullying takes place at school or on the school bus.

These are really sobering facts and I hate to admit it, but I was part of the seventy percent. I had a friend in middle school that was bullied terribly. We all knew it, saw it, and did nothing. And that seems to be the trend. No one says anything, even the victims of bullying keep it quiet. Only twenty to thirty percent of students who are bullied tell their parents or an adult. So, the likelihood is that your children have been bullied, are bullying someone, or they have seen someone getting bullied and they have never said a thing.

In my opinion, the number one way to change bullying in our schools is to teach our kids to say something, to stick up for their friends, and to not back down when they’re told that bullying isn’t happening in our schools, like they did this week at Kelly High School.

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint.

