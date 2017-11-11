Downtown Sikeston kicks off the holiday season

Downtown Sikeston's Holiday Open House kicked off Friday and continued into Saturday, Nov. 11.

While Santa visited on Friday, the carriage rides took people around downtown both days while others shopped at vendors and local stores.

People were also able to check out the special food items at the stores.

The area is already decorated for Christmas.

