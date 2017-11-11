Missouri judge faces rare chance to impose death penalty

It looks to be another stellar week of high school football in the Heartland.
The victims said Douglas Becker, 31, of Taylor, Texas, forced his way into the home where he allegedly assaulted two people and fired at least one shot.
Downtown Sikeston's Holiday Open House kicked off Friday and continued into Saturday, Nov. 11.
The City of Jackson will host a Veteran's Day parade on Saturday, November 11.
Kentucky's former GOP House speaker has been hospitalized issue days after resigning is leadership position amid sexual harassment allegations.
