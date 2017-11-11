Effort underway to locate, preserve Illinois WWI memorials

Cape County Parks is asking visitors to use one-way traffic for the Avenue of Flags display on Saturday, November 11.
The Department of Agriculture at Southeast Missouri State University has been awarded a $15,741 Organic Fertilizer and Soil Health Management for Specialty Crops grant from the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
Denzel Mahoney hit all 11 free throw attempts and totaled 21 points to lead Southeast Missouri State to an 81-69 victory over Missouri Baptist on Friday night.
The victims said Douglas Becker, 31, of Taylor, Texas, forced his way into the home where he allegedly assaulted two people and fired at least one shot.
It's starting to feel more and more like December weather in the Heartland!
