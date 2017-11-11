First Alert: partly cloudy and cool

It's starting to feel more and more like December weather in the Heartland!

A mix of sun and clouds is expected today with highs reaching low 50s.

Saturday night is looking to be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s.

Bryan McCormick says light rain is expected Sunday.

Much milder, drier weather returns for the beginning of the work week.

