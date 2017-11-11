First Alert: overcast skies and cool conditions - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: overcast skies and cool conditions

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: William Foeste/cNews) (Source: William Foeste/cNews)
(KFVS) -

Cooler temperatures with a possibility of light rain expected for the Heartland.

Overcast skies and cool conditions are expected this afternoon.

Temps will plunge tonight into the mid 30s.

Bryan McCormick says sunshine will greet you at the doorstep Monday and Tuesday, but rain chances return by midweek.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Bloomfield, MO man's body found in Ripley County river

    Bloomfield, MO man's body found in Ripley County river

    Sunday, November 12 2017 12:30 PM EST2017-11-12 17:30:58 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Missouri Highway Patrol recovered a man's body from a river on Saturday, November 11.

    Missouri Highway Patrol recovered a man's body from a river on Saturday, November 11.

  • Woman dead after Ripley County mobile home fire

    Woman dead after Ripley County mobile home fire

    Sunday, November 12 2017 12:14 PM EST2017-11-12 17:14:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson, a woman died after a fire on Friday, November 10.

    According to Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson, a woman died after a fire on Friday, November 10.

  • First Alert: overcast skies and cool conditions

    First Alert: overcast skies and cool conditions

    Sunday, November 12 2017 11:09 AM EST2017-11-12 16:09:47 GMT
    (Source: William Foeste/cNews)(Source: William Foeste/cNews)

    It's starting to feel more and more like December weather in the Heartland!

    It's starting to feel more and more like December weather in the Heartland!

    •   
Powered by Frankly