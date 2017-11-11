First Alert: dry weekend with rebounding temperatures

It's starting to feel more and more like December weather in the Heartland!

A mix of sun and clouds is expected today with highs reaching low 50s.

Saturday night is looking to be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s.

Bryan McCormick says another weak system will drop in from the northwest with clouds and a chance of a little rain.

We may actually get some sunshine breaking through the clouds again by Sunday afternoon, allowing temps to rebound into the 50s.

Looking into next week, much milder, drier weather returns.

Expect a few showers toward the latter half of the week.

