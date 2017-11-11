WATCH: Twin brothers sing the National Anthem during announcemen - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WATCH: Twin brothers sing the National Anthem during announcements at Charleston, MO school

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Jayvion and Jayvon Biles singing The Star Spangled Banner for morning announcements. (Source: Angela Zorbas) Jayvion and Jayvon Biles singing The Star Spangled Banner for morning announcements. (Source: Angela Zorbas)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Two fourth grade students at Warren E. Hearnes Elementary School in Charleston, Missouri paid a very special tribute to veterans during the school's morning announcements on Friday, Nov. 10.

Twins Jayvion and Jayvon Biles sang a beautiful rendition of The Star Spangled Banner in honor of Veteran's Day.

The school principal, Angela Zorbas, took a video of the boys as they belted it out.

Zorbas said that the boys approached her about singing, so she told them to meet her in her office at 8 a.m.

Jayvion and Jayvon have been singing together since they were little and often perform at churches around town.

Way to go boys!

