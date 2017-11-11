WATCH: Twin brothers sing the National Anthem during announcements at Charleston, MO school

Jayvion and Jayvon Biles singing The Star Spangled Banner for morning announcements. (Source: Angela Zorbas)

Two fourth grade students at Warren E. Hearnes Elementary School in Charleston, Missouri paid a very special tribute to veterans during the school's morning announcements on Friday, Nov. 10.

Twins Jayvion and Jayvon Biles sang a beautiful rendition of The Star Spangled Banner in honor of Veteran's Day.

The school principal, Angela Zorbas, took a video of the boys as they belted it out.

Zorbas said that the boys approached her about singing, so she told them to meet her in her office at 8 a.m.

Jayvion and Jayvon have been singing together since they were little and often perform at churches around town.

Way to go boys!

