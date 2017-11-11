WANTED: armed, dangerous man on the loose in Graves Co., KY

Officers in Graves County, Kentucky are searching for a man after a home invasion and shooting. That suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Troopers responded to a home on Bell Road in Symsonia around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 for a report of shots fired.

The victims said Douglas Becker, 31, of Taylor, Texas, forced his way into the home where he allegedly assaulted two people.

According to Trooper Jody Cash, Becker held one woman against her will and fired at least one shot from a gun.

Someone inside the home was able to call 911 before Becker ran from the home.

No one got hurt.

Troopers and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Department searched for Becker through the night.

A warrant has been issued for Becker on several charges including attempted murder.

Becker stands about 5'10" and weighs around 155 pounds. He has brown eyes and short hair. He also has several tattoos. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans.

Cash said investigators believe Becker is still in the area. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, you should not approach him. Call 911 immediately.

