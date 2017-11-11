WANTED: armed, dangerous man on the loose in Graves Co., KY

Cape County Parks is asking visitors to use one-way traffic for the Avenue of Flags display on Saturday, November 11.
The Department of Agriculture at Southeast Missouri State University has been awarded a $15,741 Organic Fertilizer and Soil Health Management for Specialty Crops grant from the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
Denzel Mahoney hit all 11 free throw attempts and totaled 21 points to lead Southeast Missouri State to an 81-69 victory over Missouri Baptist on Friday night.
The victims said Douglas Becker, 31, of Taylor, Texas, forced his way into the home where he allegedly assaulted two people and fired at least one shot.
It's starting to feel more and more like December weather in the Heartland!
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.
A woman says she was choked by a restaurant owner, after complaining about cold French fries. Donald Crump, the owner of Crumpy's Hot Wings, said he wants to set the record straight and is sharing surveillance video of what happened.
The Cherokee County sheriff said a woman and her son have been arrested and charged with murder after a man’s body was found cut into pieces under a mobile home.
Paul George Dandan, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of weapons offenses.
