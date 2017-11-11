Armed, dangerous man spotted in Graves Co., KY

It looks to be another stellar week of high school football in the Heartland.
The victims said Douglas Becker, 31, of Taylor, Texas, forced his way into the home where he allegedly assaulted two people and fired at least one shot.
Downtown Sikeston's Holiday Open House kicked off Friday and continued into Saturday, Nov. 11.
The City of Jackson will host a Veteran's Day parade on Saturday, November 11.
Kentucky's former GOP House speaker has been hospitalized issue days after resigning is leadership position amid sexual harassment allegations.
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.
An argument over an order of nuggets turned physical, but it also was caught on cell phone video.
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.
Video circulated on social media this week showing a student, wearing a hijab and hiding her face, while someone removed the religious head scarf, exposing her hair to the class.
Jessica Widner was found Tuesday with a needle in her arm on the bathroom floor of a Kroger.
