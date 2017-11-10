NCAA basketball scores 11/10 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

NCAA basketball scores 11/10

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: John Broeckling, KFVS) (Source: John Broeckling, KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Friday, Nov. 10 was the opening night of the 2017-18 NCAA college basketball season. 

Men's basketball

SEMO 81
Missouri Baptist University 64- F

SIUC 81
Winthrop 66 - F

Murray State 118
Brescia 61 - F

UT Martin 91
Marshall 102 - F

Women's basketball

SEMO 40
Louisville 80 - F

SIUC 84
UT Martin 72 - F

