Pink Up - November newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

As part of Pink Up this month, we share how the Southeast Missouri State University Pink Up game gave on player a chance to honor his aunt who passed away from the disease. SEMO Wide receiver Trevon Billington says the game sends a powerful message of the number of people effected by breast cancer, the lives lost and the pink warriors currently going through treatment.

Amanda Hanson will share the details in this month's pink up report on the Breakfast Show and Heartland News at 5 on October 12, 2017.

